COVID-19: Australian Govt Shuts Melbourne for six weeks

The Australian government has announced that Melbourne will be on lockdown for the next six weeks after rise in coronavirus cases.
This comes after the state recorded 191 new cases of COVID-19, according to reports.
More than five million residents of Melbourne will be locked down for the period after.
As at the time of this report, the country has recorded a total of 8,755 cases of COVID-19 with 106 casualties.
The lockdown, MyNigeria.com gathered, will take effect from midnight on Wednesday, July 8 2020.
