City Won’t Win Treble With These Mistakes – Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that his team’s individual errors could cost them a chance to win a treble this season.

His statement comes after the CItizens’ shocking 1-0 away defeat to Southampton on Sunday at the St Mary’s Stadium.

City have already lifted the Carabao Cup and want to end the season with a treble by triumphing in the Champions League and FA Cup.

But Guardiola claimed there is no chance of his team beating Arsenal or Real Madrid over the next month if they gift goals and waste chances, as was the case during the defeat by Southampton. [Tribal Football]

“The commitment of the players is without a doubt still, after two or three successful seasons, unbelievable but we are in the point where we sometimes make mistakes,” Guardiola said.

“We have to avoid it. In some cases, the lack of scoring goals, they punish us as a team. The semi-final against Arsenal and the games against Madrid is the reality for our team this season.

“If we can play like we play and we are consistent in both boxes, we will have a big chance to go through. But if it happens like against Southampton, Tottenham at home and away and Norwich away and we will be out and Arsenal will be in the final and Madrid will go through. This is the reality we have to accept.”