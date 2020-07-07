Chief Of Staff To Kwara Governor, Logun, Dies Of COVID-19

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s Chief of Staff, Aminu Adisa Logun, has died after suffering complications related to COVID-19.

The Kwara State Government confirmed the development on Tuesday

A statement by the spokesman to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye and obtained by DAILY POST in Ilorin, said “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19.”

The governor commiserated with the family of the late Chief of Staff and the entire Ilorin Emirate for this tragic development, and prayed Allah to grant him Alijanat firdaus and as well as give the family the fortitude to bear the huge loss.

The late Logun was appointed the Chief of Staff to Governor Abdulrazaq in 2019, few weeks after his inauguration.