BREAKING: President Buhari Suspends EFCC Acting Chairman, Magu

Buhari had earlier set up a presidential panel headed by Justice Ayo Salami to probe the various allegations levelled against the EFCC boss.

The panel grilled Magu for hours on Monday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja before he was taken into police custody.

A source privy to the investigation confirmed Magu’s suspension to The PUNCH on Tuesday.

The source said, “It is commonsensical that when an investigation of this nature is ongoing, you don’t allow the person being investigated to keep the keys of the office for which he is being investigated.

“This is because if he keeps the keys, there can be a kind of tampering with documents or evidence.

“It is not logical and it is even undemocratic to allow such to happen.”

The Presidency has yet to issue a formal statement on the issue as of the time of filing this report.

The presidential panel has however resumed sitting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.