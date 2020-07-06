Nigerians Are Exhibiting Reckless Confidence Amid Coronavirus – SGF

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF Boss Mustapha, has expressed worries at the reckless confidence Nigerians are displaying in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mustapha made this known while speaking at the interdenominational church service against COVID-19 organised by the Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC).

He also advised religious leaders to educate their people on how to stay safe and protect themselves in the pandemic period.

He said, “If you have no business going out, stay at home, it is scriptural.

“And I see a lot of Christians exhibiting reckless confidence and the Bible describes them as fools.

“Stay at home if you don’t have business going out, that is the safest place you have, if you have every genuine reason to go out, as mandatory, wear a face mask.

“My admonition to the church is that we must avoid exhibition of reckless confidence and tell our people the truth and ask them to do the proper things so that they can stay safe for their families, communities and for the body of Christ.”

The SGF added that the response put in place by the government is for the protection of Nigerians.

He said; “It is not designed to afflict us.

“Every step we have taken as a presidential task force has been intended to provide for the good and welfare of the citizens.”