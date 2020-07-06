Mourinho Blasts Arsenal Over Tweet On Loss To Sheffield

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has blasted Arsenal over a tweet that mocked his club for a defeat suffered against Sheffield last weekend.

Arsenal had tweeted to mock Tottenham for losing 3-1 to Sheffield at Bramall Lane where they had an FA Cup win recently.

Reacting to the tweet, Mourinho stated that Arsenal is only celebrating their predicament because they are in a similar situation.

“I think if they were top of the league or fighting for top four in a really good moment they wouldn’t enjoy the problems of others. You only enjoy the problems of others when you are also in trouble,” Mourinho said on Monday.

“In the end it says more about them. They don’t have much to celebrate, they have to get every opportunity to do it. They are in a very similar situation to us in the table.

“I don’t like to connect the club with some post or tweet. Maybe I am wrong, maybe I am right, but the person that did it probably did it by themselves. I don’t believe it was [Mikel] Arteta that posted, I don’t believe it was [Granit] Xhaka or another captain that did it.

“It was probably some guy that was at home for three months working from home. No problem at home, but we will be waiting for them.

Spurs have finished above the Gunners for the past three seasons and but Mourinho says the club should be aiming higher.

“To be the champion of north London means nothing for me because I think you have to be much bigger than that and have much more ambitions than that,” Mourinho said.

“But I always look to the rivals of my clubs with different eyes. As you know I have been in so many big clubs with so many special rivals so I don’t hide that Arsenal in this moment is a very special rival.

“Yes I would like to finish in a better position in the table than them. But again I want my team to be bigger than that, I want my club to feel bigger than that.”