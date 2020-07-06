Liverpool Kid, Harvey Elliott, Signs Professional Contract

Liverpool youngster, Harvey Elliott, has signed his first professional contract with the Premier League Champions-elect, according to SkySports.

Elliott, who joined Liverpool from Fulham last summer, has been eligible to sign a professional deal since turning 17 in April.

The club did not confirm the length of the contract signed by Elliott, who’s taken part in Liverpool’s games this season.

Elliott previously became the youngest player to feature in the Premier League when he made his debut for Fulham last season, aged just 16 years and 30 days.

“I think since the first day I’ve walked in, it’s been an indescribable journey so far,” Elliott told the club’s website.

“I think now to top it off with my first professional contract is a dream come true for me and my family. I’m excited to see what the future holds and I’m just excited to give everything to the club and the fans.”

“Brilliant news – really happy,” Klopp told the club website.

“Harvey is such an exciting prospect. We all know his qualities – we have seen them this season in the first team and U23s.

“I love his attitude – love his enthusiasm – love his bravery – love the fact he has the right amount of football confidence and cheekiness.

“What is critical – so important – is that he is given time and space to develop. He will get that from us. He needs to be allowed to make mistakes while he learns and not feel more pressure than is right and fair.

“What is great is that he has the perfect culture here and we will protect him. The senior players and the coaches really care about him and are as excited as I am about his future. So, we will all be part of his story as it unfolds.”