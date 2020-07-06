Lala Akindoju Criticizes Actors Guild Of Nigeria For Visiting Regina Daniels

Nollywood actress, Lala AKindoju has blasted the visit paid to actress Regina Daniels and her baby by the Actor Guild of Nigeria, AGN.

The AGN paid the visit to the actress whose baby they named Nollywood baby of the year just days after she put to bed.

Regina Daniels welcomed the baby with her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Reacting to the video which the AGN shared from the visit, Lala Akindoju described it as a misplaced priority.

She shared: “This is actually shameful. In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry. This is their priority. Even if you visit your member, must you film and post? The videos we need to see about future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh! It is shameful because they should use the same energy to do the things that actually move the industry forward”.