Kogi Gov Reacts To Death Of State’s Chief Judge, Nasiru

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello reacted to the death of the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Nasiru Ajanah, who passed away recently.

This comes as Bello stated on Sunday on Sunday when receiving the Board of Trustees of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital that COVID-19 is a scam.

He also accused some politicians of playing games with the people of the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Bello explained that the state government has been working with the late jurist on his health even before the advent of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the global impact of the virus made it impossible for Justice Ajanah to have access to his regular medical checks.

The governor regretted that the ex-Chief Judge was isolated before his death, lamenting the media reports on him.

Governor Bello’s claim comes a week after Justice Ajanah passed away in Abuja which some sources blamed on the complications of COVID-19.

However, the Kogi State Government has been at loggerheads with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), insisting that there is no COVID-19 case in the north-central state.