Igbo Owe President Buhari Eternal Gratitude – Arthur Eze

Prince Arthur Eze has said that the Igbos owe President Muhammadu Buhari for the economic and infrastructural presence he brought to their region.

Praising the President, Arthur Eze said that the Southeast geopolitical zone can now boast of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and the 2nd Niger Bridge.

The billionaire also thanked the President for siting the zonal police headquarters (zone 13) at Ukpo Dunukofia in Anambra State.

This is contained in a statement issued by his media consultant, Mr Oliver Okpala.

The statement read in part, “President Mohammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police have demonstrated uncommon goodwill towards the people of the South-East geopolitical zone and should now rest assured of our unalloyed support and loyalty.

“The modernisation and uplifting of the Akanu Ibiam Airport to an international standard with modern runway and facilities that can compete favourably with any airport in any part of the world, is another step worthy of commendation.

“The concern of the South-East zone in terms of security, protection of lives and property has been tackled head on by the President