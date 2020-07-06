FG Laments Surge In COVID-19 Cases Among Politicians

The Federal Government of Nigeria has lamented the high rate of COVID-19 positive cases among politicians in the country.
The government described the situation as a threat to governance and security.
This position was conveyed by the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, during the media briefing on Monday in Abuja.
He called for vigilance among all Nigerians, insisting that COVID-19 does not discriminate or respect positions.
“Of recent, we have witnessed a high rate of positive cases especially among people in authority. This has a direct impact on governance and security of our nation.
“We urge that vigilance and care should be exhibited by all Nigerians irrespective of status.”
