Ex-APC NWC Member, Inuwa Abdulkadir, Is Dead

The death of Inuwa Abdulkadir, a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Northwest region has been confirmed.
Abdulkadir died on Monday of suspected coronavirus complications at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto.
Before his death, he was a member of the dissolved National Working Committee, NWC, of the APC.
He will be buried today at his residence in Gawon Nama and according to Islamic rites.
