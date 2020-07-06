Don Jazzy Urges Strict Compliance To Hygiene In Barbing Salon

Mavin Records CEO, Micheal Ajereh a.k.a Don Jazzy, has advised Nigerians to follow appropriate COVID-19 safety tips while having haircuts at salons.



The Nigerian multi award-winning record producer made the call on his Instagram page @donjazzy, as he shared a video clip where he was in a salon, reminding them on the danger ahead if they failed to comply strictly to hygiene in the salon.

“It feels like we are forgetting that the world is still battling Coronavirus.

“The numbers are still going up. Let’s not make all the sacrifices we have made to be in vain.

“We must still take precautions. One of many precautions that I take is while I cut my hair.

“If you are going to visit the salon please be careful. Let me know one of the precautions that you also take. Show me with the #COVID-19StopsWith Me,” he wrote.

He said it is much advisable for the client to ask their salonists to wash or sanitise their hands before dressing or cutting their hair, adding that such will help to curtail the spread of the disease.

NAN