Don Jazzy Urges Nigerians To Be Careful When They Visit Barber Shop

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has advised the public to ensure that they follow the COVID-19 guidelines even when they go to the barber shop.

Lamenting that Nigerians have thrown caution to the wind amid the coronavirus pandemic, Don Jazzy stated that COVID-19 can be spread by barbers.

To prevent such, the music producer advised people to ensure they tell their barbers to wash their hands before handling each customer.

“It feels like we are forgetting that the world is still battling Coronavirus.

“The numbers are still going up. Let’s not make all the sacrifices we have made to be in vain.

“We must still take precautions. One of the many precautions that I take is while I cut my hair.

“If you are going to visit the salon please be careful. Let me know one of the precautions that you also take. Show me with the #COVID-19StopsWith Me,” he wrote.