Disinfection Of Schools To Begin Tuesday, FG Reveals

The Federal Government has said the disinfection of schools against COVID-19 will begin on Tuesday, ahead of the resumption of academic activities.



Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, revealed this on Monday while speaking at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

He explained that the delay in the decontamination process was there they would be enough teams on the ground to carry out the exercise.

“The delay is because it is better to disinfect and decontaminate within a short period of time so that the kids will be going back into these classes when they have been freshly decontaminated.

“This is because the chemicals we use are chemicals that are not long-lasting; they have short contact time to do their job. So we will be getting this done before Monday when they (schoolchildren) will be back to use these classes,” Mahmmood said.