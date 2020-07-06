Dino Melaye Blasts APC For Linking Him With Hushpuppi

Former Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has reacted to a call by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for an investigation into an alleged relationship between him and Hushpuppi.

The APC through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, stated that the investigation is necessary following a Dubai meeting PDP stalwarts had which had the presence of Hushpuppi who was a few days ago arrested for fraud.

Some of the top PDP politicians mentioned for investigation include former Senate President Bukola Saraki, Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Dino Melaye, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Nabena wrote:

”We note that the EFCC has already declared the arraigned Instagram celebrity wanted over fraud allegations. However, the EFCC, Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) and other sister agencies must investigate money laundering reports linking some PDP leaders and financiers to the Dubai-based international criminal ring.

PDP leadership turned Dubai into their “Strategic” meeting place ahead of the 2019 general elections in Nigeria and “Hushpuppi’s” affinity with the PDP leadership is not mere coincidence. At different times, “Hushpuppi” was been photographed in Dubai meeting with the PDP’s 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, former Senate President Yakubu Dogara, Dino Melaye and other PDP stalwarts”.

In reaction, Dino Melaye who took pictures with Hushpuppi tweeted: “I will not glorify a religiously lunatic character nor the caretaker party (APC) with a response on Hushpuppy.”