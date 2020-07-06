Buhari Mourns Victims Of Boat Accidents In Benue, Lagos

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of victims of recent boat mishaps in Benue and Lagos States.
In his message on Monday, he described their deaths as “sad and unfortunate”
President Buhari, while calling on state authorities and surrounding communities to step up rescue efforts of passengers still missing, called on would-be passengers of water transportation to adhere strictly to safety regulations outlined by national and state authorities in order to prevent avoidable accidents and loss of lives and property.
According to the President, “Such a call has become imperative in view of prevailing COVID-19 guidelines against overcrowding and night travels.”
He prayed that God will comfort the bereaved families and grant rest to the souls of the departed.
Channels TV
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.