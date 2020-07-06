BREAKING: Ondo Gov, Akeredolu, Tests Negative For COVID-19

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has tested negative for COVID-19, after days in self-isolation, according to reports.
Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development.
He said the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.
Details later …
