Barcelona President Speaks On Lionel Messi Leaving Club

Barcelona president, Josep Bartomeu has said that Lionel Messi will not be leaving the club.

A report had said that the Argentine might leave the club in 2021 following the poor performance displayed by the club in recent games.

This was after Messi and hiss father suspended contract renewal talks with Barcelona.

This is reportedly due to the recent poor form of the club which now trails Real Madrid by four points in the Spanish La Liga.

Speaking after the club’s 4-1 win against Villareal on Sunday, Bartomeu said Messi is not leaving the club which is where he wants to end his career.

Bartomeu told Movistar: “I’m not going to give details of the negotiations, but he has said many times that he wants to finish his career at Barcelona.

“Right now, we are focused on the competition and there are negotiations with lots of players. Messi wants to continue at Barca and he wants to end (his career) here. He has many years left and we’re going to enjoy him for a long time.”