Akeredolu Appoints Temitayo Oluwatuyi As New Ondo SSG

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has announced the appointment Temitayo Oluwatuyi a new Secretary to the State Government.

Temitayo Oluwatuyi was appointed following the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde today.

Abegunde confirmed his resignation to Channels Television on Monday.

Although he did not give any reason for his decision, the former SSG said he would make his next line of action known soon.

He informed the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, about his decision in a letter dated July 6, 2020.

The former SSG thanked Governor Akeredolu for the opportunity given to him to serve the people of the state.

He also wished the governor who is isolation after testing positive to coronavirus (COVID-19) a quick recovery.