35-Year-Old Man Murdered By Unknown Gunmen In Kaduna

A 35-year-old man has been murdered by some unidentified gunmen in Mararaban Kajuru area of Kaduna State, according to Daily Post.

Mr. Benjamin Auta, younger brother to the deceased said his brother left home to the farm on Sunday morning 5/07/2020 but did not return home throughout the day.

According to him, he mobilised youths who combed bushes and later found the lifeless body of his brother.

“My brother left home on Sunday to his farm, close to Mararaban Divisional Police station. The farm is between Kajuru Local Government and Mararaban Police station. We waited for him throughout yesterday, but could not see him. So, I mobilised friends, relations to search for him, dead or alive. Unfortunately, we found his lifeless body,” Auta said.

He said they have reported the case to the Police station.

The Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer did not pick his calls, nor respond to text messages sent to him.