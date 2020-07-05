Xavi Turns Down Barcelona Return, Signs New Deal With Al-Sadd

Xavi Hernandez has signed a new contract with Qatar club Al-Sadd for another season which puts to bed report of a return to Barcelona as manager.

Xavi has been heavily linked to replace Quique Setien who has been under fire as manager at the Camp Nou.

This is due to recent form of the Catalan Giants who now trail Real Madrid by 4 points.

However, the hope of a Xavi return got dashed when the world cup winner signed a new deal with Al-Sadd.

“I am happy to continue with Al-Sadd, and the team’s goal will always be to compete for all titles,” he said on the club’s website.

“(My) complete focus in this current period is to fully equip the players for the upcoming domestic and Asian competitions.”