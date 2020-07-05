Ronaldo Scores First Free Kick For Juventus After 43 Attempts

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on how it felt scoring his first direct free kick for Juventus after 43 attempts.

The Portuguese hit the back of the net from a free kick in the 4-1 win against Torino.

The former Real Madrid player had had his previous attempts at free kick saved, gone over the bar or deflected by the wall.

“I really needed that free kick goal so I could get some confidence back,” confessed Ronaldo to Sky Sport Italia.

“We knew it would be a difficult game, but we worked hard, won and are now putting pressure on Lazio. We achieved the objective today.”

Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt were booked and will therefore be suspended against Milan.

“It doesn’t matter who scores goals, as long as the team wins. We’re all in good shape and will try to win against Milan too, which is another difficult match.”