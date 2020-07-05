Real Madrid Squad To Face Athletico Bilbao Confirmed

The Real Madrid squad which will be fielded by manager Zinedine Zidane against Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish La Liga has been confirmed.

Madrid will enter the game without Eden Hazard who picked up an injury in the game against Espanyol.

“For Eden, it’s his first year and he wants to help the team. And when he can’t do that, he’s not happy.

“I don’t think he’s afraid [of injuries]; what he wants is to be good enough to play. If he doesn’t look 100 percent, it’s a problem for him and for everyone, because we love him to the max,” Zidane told a press conference on Saturday.

Madrid stands the chance to extend their lead to seven points if they play Athletic Bilbao before Barcelona plays Villarreal.

Real Madrid squad to face Athletic include; Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola, Altube.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Ramos, Marcelo, Mendy, Javi Hernández.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde, Isco.

Forwards: Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Jovic, Asensio, Brahim, Mariano, Vinicius, Rodrygo.