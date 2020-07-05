PDP Kicks As Oyo Deputy Governor Gets Barred From Ajimobi’s Residence

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has kicked after the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan, and others were barred from the 8th day Fidau prayer for late Abiola Ajimobi.

Olaniyan was barred from the residence alongside the delegate from the Oyo State Government.

In reaction, the PDP through its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, advised the public to disregard the statement from the Ajimobi family saying the the prayer was a family affair.

He said, “To the unsuspecting members of the public, kindly disregard APC Media Team Press Release in its entirety, it wasn’t a private family affair because Otunba Alao Adebayo Akala and many others were there and the family were well informed in advance that the deputy governor would be leading the government delegation to the event.”

“It was reported that the security personnel at the gate informed the government delegation that there was an order from Madam not to allow the government delegation into the venue.”

“Kudos to His Excellency Engr. Rauf Olaniyan for displaying a high level of maturity and Omoluabi ethos that he and His Excellency Engr. Seyi Makinde is known for.”

“The more the governor tries to extend hands of friendship, the more they rebuff his good gestures,” the statement said.