Oyo Deputy Governor, Delegate Barred From Ajimobi’s 8th Day Fidau

The deputy governor of Oyo State, Engr. Raufu Olaniyan, and a delegate which he led to the 8th day Fidau of late Abiola Ajimobi were barred from gaining entry.

Also part of the delegate are the commissioner of land, Barrister Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, and the commissioner of energy, Barrister Seun Ashamu.

Olaniyan arrived the street leading to the house in a convoy of cars which was stopped by some security men.

The vehicle conveying him was allowed to proceed on learning that he’s the deputy governor of Oyo State. The other vehicles were prevented from proceeding.

However, on getting to the Ajimobi residence, Olaniyan was denied entrance. Those stationed at the gate said that Mrs Ajimobi was in possession of the key to the locked gate.

After several minutes of wait, Olaniyan had to leave the premises.

In reaction, Bolaji Tunji issued a press release on behalf of the Ajimobi family to address the issue.

The statement reads: “There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.

“1. The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started. The event was strictly a family affair.

“2. There was a need to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as established by NCDC- Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.

“3. No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us.

“4. By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10mins.

“5. Through a serving Senator and a former Attorney General we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We however apologise to his Excellency.

“Thank you.”