Man City, Bayern Favourites To Lift Champions League

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Manchester City and Bayern Munich are favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Klopp says that Manchester City and Bayern Munich will battle it out for European supremacy this summer in Portugal when the Champions League resumes and that they are the teams most likely to succeed Liverpool as European champions.

He said: “I think for me the two big favourites left in the competition are Bayern and Man City.

“That would be an interesting game. Bayern played an impressive season in Germany after Hansi Flick took over [as coach from Niko Kovac]. It was really impressive what they did and these two are the favourite

“I don’t know exactly how it could happen, if they meet in the semi-final or. final or whatever, but the competition [in August] will be really interesting. It will be really new. But when you see Manchester City, the squad there… yes [they have a] massive, massive chance.

“But even in the game against us on Thursday night, which City won deservedly, we should have scored three goals. Don’t forget that. We should have and we would have normally.

“They have so much quality but no team in the world is perfect. City is not, Bayern is not, we are not. But you need to be nearly perfect in precise moments to win the Champions League.”