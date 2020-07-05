LASWA Rescues 14 With Six Dead In Lagos Boat Mishap

The Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, has said that six people have been recorded dead while 14 were rescued from the boat mishap in the state.

This is according to the General Manager of LASWA, Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, who said that one of the passengers is still missing.

“There were 21 people in the ferry including the captain, 14 of them were rescued alive, the fatalities have increased to six so far from five.

“However, one victim is still missing.

“The ongoing search by LASWA, National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), local boat operators and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) continues,” Emmanuel said.

The boat with the name Lalek Marine which is of 20 passenger capacity took off illegally at 8pm later than the approved timesheet for take off which is 6pm.

Lalek Marine never got to its destination which is Ikorodu terminal after it collided with an object on the water.