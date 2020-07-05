Kanye West Announces 2020 US Presidential Ambition

Rapper Kanye West has announced his plans to run for president in the 2020 US presidential election slated for November.
Kanye West made his intention known via a tweet shared hours ago.
He said, “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.
“I am running for president of the United States”.
Kanye West has shown interest in politics over the past few years especially with his relationship with President Donald Trump.
He’s a successful music mogul and fashion entrepreneur who is married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.
It is not yet clear whether he will be running as an independent candidate or on the Republican or Democrat platform.
