Hushpuppy, An Angel Compared To Buhari – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri has said that the arrested cybercrime suspect, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppy was an angel compared to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan backed up his claim with facts that President Buhari’s government budgeted N37billion to renovate the National Assembly complex which was built with N6 billion.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former presidential aide stressed that Buhari’s government budgeted $500m to upgrade NTA.

He also wondered among other things why the $25billion contract scam in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, was never investigated.

Pointing out these facts, Omokri suggested that Buhari was more corrupt than Hushpuppi.

He posted titled: “Hushpuppi is an angel compared to General Buhari,” “General Buhari budgeted ₦37 billion to renovate the National Assembly building that was built with ₦6 billion. He budgeted $500 million to upgrade NTA that is not worth $50 million.

“Who owns the Ikoyi Apartment billions? Why was the NNPC $25 billion contract scam never investigated? Hushpuppi is a learner when compared to his Hushpapi, General Buhari.”

