Fayose Fires Back As Adesina Says Buhari Would Have Dealt With Him

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has slammed Femi Adesina for saying his principal, President Buhari, would have dealt with him but didn’t.

Femi Adesina was quoted in an interview saying Fayose and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State would have been dealt with if not that Buhari chose to tolerate them.

He said: “The President could have dealt with them in many ways, either overtly or covertly, but he let them be. He was a father ready to tolerate his many children, irrespective of their differing idiosyncrasies, propensities and predilections.”

In reaction, Fayose described President Buhari as and accidental president who is unconscious of happenings around him.

He tweeted, “the comment by my brother and friend, @FemAdesina, on the President not “dealing with myself and Gov Wike,” President Buhari, in my opinion, is an “Accidental President,” who is not only clueless but unconscious of happenings in his own Presidency.

“A man who can’t defend or protect his immediate family is not in any way better than an effigy. If not, those around him won’t be talking about a President “punishing” serving governors or even ordinary Nigerians as if they are his servants.

“Femi Adesina, do you realize I have been quiet for a while, having concluded that Buhari’s Presidency is deaf and dumb? So don’t wake a sleeping lion so as not to be confronted with consequences you can’t contend with.”