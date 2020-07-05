Ebenezer Obey Debunks Rumour Of His Death, Says It’s Not Yet Time

Legendary musician, Ebenezer Obey has debunked rumours circulating that he has died.

The musician turned evangelist debunked the rumour of his death in an Instagram Live chat with Ovation Magazine boss, Dele Momodu.

The 78-year old who stated that it is not yet time for him to go also thanked those who found time to reach out to him to confirm the rumour.

“My phone has been buzzing all day. People have been calling me. I’m not surprised though, because of the affection people have for me,” he said in a mixture of Yoruba and English.

“It’s not yet time for me to die. I’ve not finished what God sent me to do. I must fulfill my purpose and complete my assignment. It (death) is something that will surely come but now.”