Deputy VC Of Benue State University, Achinge, Passes On

Benue State University Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic, Prof Godwin Achinge, has passed on after contracting coronavirus (COVID-19).
Achinge, who was also the vice-chairman of Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19, had earlier tested positive for coronavirus.
The academic, according to a source, died on Sunday afternoon at an undisclosed hospital in Jos, the Plateau State capital.
A member of the committee who did not want to be mentioned confirmed his death to our correspondent on the phone.
“Yes, we lost Professor Achingi, the deputy chairman of the state action committee on COVID-19 this (Sunday) afternoon,” the member said.
When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and member of the State Action Committee on COVID-19, Ngunan Addingi, said she was yet to confirm the report from the chairman of the State Action Committee on COVID-19 and deputy governor of the state, Benson Abounu.
