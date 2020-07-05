Atiku Speaks On Relationship With Hushpuppi, Slams APC

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has reacted to a statement by the All Progressives Congress, APC, which links him with arrested fraudster Hushpuppi.

The APC through a statement by its spokesman, Yekini Nabena, had alleged that some stalwarts of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had ties with Hushpuppi in Dubai.

The PDP stalwarts were listed as former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ex-presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and former Kogi West Senator; Dino Melaye.

Atiku who reacted through his media aide, Paul Ibe, said that it was mischievous to have used a photograph he took with Hushpuppi to rope him into his dealings.

“It is curious that the All Progressives Congress is mischievously trying to link Atiku Abubakar to the alleged fraudster, Ramon Abbas, AKA Hushpuppi, simply because he was photographed with Atiku at an event where many Nigerians had gathered.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it was a mere photo-op and not at any meeting as being ingloriously speculated.

“We would advise the APC and Mr. Nabena to be very mindful of such senseless statements in the future especially as the case under reference is a subject of litigation in another country.

“Had they been more sensitive, they would have come to terms with the reality that the case is a national embarrassment – not something to cheer about for any political blackmail.”