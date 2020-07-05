Ajimobi’s Wife To Observe 130 Days Of Widowhood – Islamic Cleric

Islamic Cleric, Sheik Muideen Ajani Bello, has said that Mrs Florence Ajimobi will observe the 130 days of widowhood in respect to her late husband, Abiola Ajimobi.

Sheik Bello stated this during the 8th day Fidau prayer held for Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State.

Only a few people were allowed entry into the venue of the prayer due to strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

The cleric said, “All those who are eulogizing Ajimobi after his death but did not say so when he was alive will be punished.”

“All creatures will die. Ajimobi did so well when he was alive. He served well. He built mosques for Almighty Allah.

Life is vanity. When we were putting his corpse in the graveyard, I asked myself, “is it not the corpse of the person that built this palatial building we lowering into the grave?”, he asked.

He said that Mrs Ajimobi will observe the 130 days in widowhood.

“You, the wife of his excellency will spend four months and 10 days. You will come out of widowhood on November 2, 2020. When you are observing the 130 days widowhood, you should be praying for your husband.”

“After the mandatory 130 days, you are free. Take care of your children. Tell your children to behave in a way that people would say Ajimobi didn’t die.”

Giving thanks, the son of the deceased, Idris Bolaji Ajimobi, said that his “father is irreplaceable. Our daddy came, you saw and you conquered. We shall continue to make you proud till the rest of our lives”.