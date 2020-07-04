You Have 21 Days To Handover To Me – Agboola Tells Akeredolu

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi has told his boss Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to handover to him due to his COVID-19 status.

Agboola stated that Akeredolu has 21 days to handover to him to become the acting governor of Ondo State.

Akeredolu is currently in isolation since testing positive for COVID-19 and has said that he will not handover to Agboola whom he perceives as a threat in the state.

Recall that Agboola had dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and pitched with the opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Speaking through his media aide, Allen Sowore, Agboola said that “it should be noted, that Mr Governor is at liberty to handover or not within 21 days after which the constitution becomes operational.

“Ostensibly, the refusal and failure of Mr Governor to handover the running of government to his deputy while he is temporarily incapacitated in self-isolation underscore his absolute disregard for our nation’s supreme document, 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the tenets of rule of law. The Governor’s position is a spite on the Ondo State people and a direct assault on the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold.”