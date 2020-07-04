Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Mason Greenwood as a fantastic goalscorer his performance against Bournemouth.

The English Premier League game at Old Trafford saw United beat the visitors 5-2.

Goals from Mason Greenwood (2), Marcus Rashford (1), Anthony Martial (1), and Bruno Fernandes (1) ensured United got all three points.

Junior Stanislas and Joshua King got two goals for Bournemouth.

“He [Greenwood] is a fantastic goalscorer,” Solskjaer told BT Sport after the game.

“I have said it so many times. The moment he chose the goals, they were very important moments for us.

“He is a very, very talented boy and we will just nurture him and manage him as well as we can, and give him more and more minutes.”

Manchester will be facing Aston Villa in their next game in the English Premier League.