Police Apprehend Ebonyi NUJ Boss On IG’s Order

Ebonyi State’s Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Chairman, Tony Nwizi, has been reportedly arrested by police operatives in the state.

The Nation reports that he was picked up on the order of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi, Loveth Odah, said she was yet to get details of the development.

She said agents “came into Ebonyi yesterday from the Anti-Kidnaping Unit of Lagos State Police Command. They wanted their papers to be signed, so that they could effect an arrest”.

“We are still on the matter, in order to confirm if he was the one that they came for. The identity of whoever they came for is not usually disclosed.”

It was gathered that Nwizi’s arrest was due to a petition.