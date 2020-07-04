Oyo COVID-19 Patient Gives Birth In Isolation Centre

A COVID-19 patient has given birth at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan, Oyo state capital, the state Governor Seyi Makinde has said.

He made this know via a series of tweets on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo. Mother and baby are doing well,” he said.

He, however, added that the state recorded 19 new positive cases and two deaths.

“The cases are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1) and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State today is 1451.”

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19 related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo State is fourteen.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath”.