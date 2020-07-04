Ondo: Ajayi Gives Akeredolu 21 Days Ultimatum To Hand-Over Power

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, has given Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, a 21-day ultimatum to hand-over power after contracting COVID-19.

Recall that the governor has since self-isolated since announcing that he tested positive for the virus via a video broadcast.

Akeredolu and Ajayi have endured a rocky relationship following the latter’s defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Akeredolu had on Friday described his deputy as a threat to governance in the state emphasizing that Ajayi no longer belongs to the APC and governance in the state stressing that it is a non-issue that he should handover governance to Ajayi.

According to the deputy governor who spoke through his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore emphasized that “it should be noted, that Mr Governor is at liberty to handover or not within 21 days after which the constitution becomes operational.

“Ostensibly, the refusal and failure of Mr Governor to handover the running of government to his deputy while he is temporarily incapacitated in self-isolation underscore his absolute disregard for our nation’s supreme document, 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the tenets of rule of law. The Governor’s position is a spite on the Ondo State people and a direct assault on the provisions of the constitution which he swore to uphold.”

Daily Post