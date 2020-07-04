Nigerian international, Bukayo Saka, scored the opener as Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal defeated Wolves 2-0 on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium.

Recall that the 18-year-old, who put Arsenal ahead at the end of the first half, signed a new long-term deal with the Gunners on Wednesday.

Going into the game, Wolves had been unbeaten in eight Premier League games and had won all three matches since the restart, but a sensational volley from Bukayo Saka (43).

Aubameyang was clearly delighted, not just for the opening goal, but that it was Saka who scored it. It was the teenager’s first Premier League goal and Aubameynag was one of the first to rush over and celebrate with him too.

Lacazette in the 86th minute sealed a second successive away victory for the Gunners, who have now won their last three games since a dismal 2-1 defeat to Brighton two weeks ago.