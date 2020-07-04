I Offer A Different Kind Of Attack To Manchester United – Ighalo

Former Super Eagles player, Odion Ighalo has said that he offers something different to the attack of Manchester United.

Ighalo who joined United from Shanghai Shenhua on loan in January has scored five goals in four starts for the club.

He believes for a club to achieve what it wants, different kind of strikers need to be available.

“Anthony Martial is very skillful. He’s a direct striker. He likes to play with the ball at his feet,” Ighalo said.

“Rashy (Marcus Rashford) likes to run in behind. I think I bring different things to the strikers we have.

“I can play with my back to goal, I can keep the ball. I’m strong so it’s different, you know, and for the different games, we play different patterns and with different strategies.

“So it’s good to have different types of striker in order to accomplish what you want.”

He added, “I think I’ve gained more experience now and I push my game a little bit more than when I was at Watford.

“I think I’m even stronger now than I was then and have a bit more fighting ability to give, plus I have the experience to do what it takes on the field to score goals and to help the team. I feel I have improved from then to now,” he added.