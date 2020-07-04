Governor Ortom’s Wife, Son And Domestic Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

The wife of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Eunice Ortom and their son have tested positive for COVID-19.
Eunice also confirmed that some domestic staff of hers also tested positive for the virus.
They have since gone into Isolation as advised by the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, NCDC.
“A few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at the Government House, Makurdi which returned positive. I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive.
“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the NCDC protocol and would immediately begin the management and treatment as advised by medical experts,” she said.
