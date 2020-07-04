Governor Okezie Ikpeazu Announces Recovery From COVID-19

The governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu has recovered from COVID-19 which he tested positive for on June 3.

The governor who immediately went I to isolation has now announced his recovery from the virus.

This was disclosed by John Okiyi Kalu, the State Commissioner of Information.

”To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Thank you”, a statement read.