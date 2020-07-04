Enugu: Ex-Nsukka LG Chairperson, Chinwe Ugwu Passes On

A former Transition Committee Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Ms. Chinwe Ugwu, has passed on, according to reports.

Ugwu died barely a month after her successor, Chief Patrick Omeje died of heart failure.

The eldest brother of Chinwe, Chief Bala Ugwu, confirmed her death to NAN in Nsukka on Saturday.

Bala said, “My sister, the former TC Chairman of Nsukka Local Government, died on Saturday morning.

“The family of Ugwu at Ozzi Edem in Nsukka LGA has been thrown into serious mourning as a result of this sudden death.”

Recall that Chinwe Ugwu was appointed the transition chairman of Nsukka Council on Dec 16, 2019, by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

She served for three months and handed over to late Chief Patrick Omeje, Chairman of Nsukka LG after Feb 29, 2020, Enugu State Council election in the state.

But unfortunately, Omeje died on Jun 16, and less than three weeks Ugwu had died today Jul 4.

Recall that Ugwu’s death is the fifth of prominent persons in the state in the past one month.

They include former Sen. Fidelis Okoro that represented Enugu North Senatorial Zone, former Nsukka LG Chairman, Patrick Omeje, member representing Isiuzo state constituency, Chijioke Ugwueze, and veteran broadcaster and lawyer, Chijioke Okibe.