Chelsea Winger, Willian Speaks On Future Move To The MLS

By - 5 hours on July 04, 2020
Willian. Source: Twitter

Chelsea winger, Willian has said that he has plans to take his football career to the MLS in America instead of returning to his home country Brazil.

However, the 31-year old who is currently being chased by Arsenal and Tottenham believes he still has more seasons to play in Europe.

He has signed a short term deal with Chelsea which will see him play with the club till the end of the season.

“I have plans to stay in Europe and try to play here maybe for three or four more seasons,” Willian told ESPN Brasil’s Futebol no Mundo.

“I believe I can still perform on a high level. After that, when I will be 35, 36 years old, I intend to go to the United States and play there. It is a goal that I have.”

 

