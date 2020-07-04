Buhari Appoints Yakubu Pam As Executive Secretary NCPC

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Rev. Yakubu Pam as the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

Until his appointment, Pam was the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Born on Feb. 20, 1960, in Gyel, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau, Pam holds a first degree in Christian Education.

As an ordained Minister, Pam brings to the position more than 30 years of leadership experience in the Christian community, coupled with a deep understanding of promoting inter-religious harmony and conflict resolution in the northern parts of the country.

The cleric has held many leadership positions in the Church, including Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of Northern Nigeria (which includes the 19 Northern States and Abuja) from 2016 to date; and Vice President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, 2013 to date.

He was also the District Superintendent, Jos Mainland Assemblies of Nigeria, 2010 to date.

Pam also served as Chairman, Plateau State Inter-Religious Council; and Chairman, Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Committee, Plateau State.

According to the presidential aide, Pam’s appointment took effect from June 26, 2020, for a period of five years. (NAN)