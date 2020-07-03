Zidane Hails Sergio Ramos’ Leadership Character After Getafe Win

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has hailed club captain Sergio Ramos’ character after his goal against Getafe secured a four-point lead over Barcelona.

Real won 1-0 to go clear at the top of the LaLiga table by four points. Dani Carvajal won the match-winning spot-kick converted by Sergio Ramos.

Zidane said, “Our captain is our leader on and off the field.

“He is an unrepeatable player, unique, we know what he transmits to others. I am happy for his goal, he is very confident in taking penalties and I also keep (Dani) Carvajal’s effort in the 80s.

“With patience and a bit of freshness, in the end, we achieved a very important result.”

He added: “We have not won anything yet, we are just doing things well and it is not easy playing a game every three days. For us there is a lot left and we must continue with what we are doing. There are five finals left to play and if we continue with this solidity it is good.”