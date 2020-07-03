Zidane Airs His Mind On Messi Exit From Barcelona, Spain

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has said that he hopes Lionel Messi remains in Spain amid talks of exit from Barcelona

Zidane stated this after a report surfaced that Messi has ended his contract renewal talks with Barcelona.

The Argentine is said to be angry over media reports that he’s the cause of Ernesto Valverde’s sack and other issues at the club.

Messi and his father who have been having talks with Barcelona to renew the contract signed in 2017 no longer wish to do so.

Part of the issue he has with the club involves its lack of quality especially now that Real Madrid has extended its lead to five points.

“I don’t know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league”, Zidane said.