Why PDP Is Fully Behind Obaseki, Tambuwal Reveals

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, has revealed why the party is confident of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

The PDP Governors Forum said Obaseki’s good works in embracing the vulnerable and downtrodden in Edo State have endeared him to the party.

Aminu Tambuwal, leader of the Forum and Governor of Sokoto State said this in a statement while felicitating with Obaseki on his 63rd birthday.

The statement signed by the Forum’s Director-General, Cyril Maduabum, said governors on the PDP platform have vowed to support Obaseki in clinching a second term.

They also urged the governor to continue to do more for people of his state in areas of health, education, provision of infrastructure, and social development.

“We ask you to continue to work and embrace all the people of Edo State, particularly the downtrodden and the vulnerable. We admire the job you have done in Edo State in your current term which informed the high level of confidence reposed on you by the PDP and the people of Edo State.

“We pray that God will lead you to do even better in your second term, in terms of achievements already recorded in the provision of infrastructure, healthcare, education, rapid economic development, social development initiatives like your determined onslaught on the human trafficking cartel and human capital development, sustained improvement on ease of doing business, incorporation of technology in running the affairs of government.

“We wish to assure you of support in the forth-coming election in Edo State,” the statement read.

Daily Post